Emily Ratajkowski lives with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in a £1.5million home in Los Angeles. The couple moved in together in 2018, and Emily has given fans a look at several areas of the property since the coronavirus pandemic began and they have been spending all of their time at home. Naturally, the design is just as cool as she is, but we didn't quite expect it to be this amazing. Take a look…

The living room

Shortly after the couple had moved in, model Emily shared a look at one of the living rooms. It features a mint velvet sofa, with a salmon pink marble coffee table and a multi-coloured woven rug. Like much of the rest of the home, there's several large pieces of contemporary art hanging on the walls. An architectural gold floor lamp adds to the modern aesthetic.

At Christmas, Emily shared an aerial view of the room, revealing an exposed brick chimney and fireplace, and doors leading out on to a terrace. Her dog Colombo seemed to be a fan.

The house also has another living area, which Emily shared in a series of posts showing how she had decorated her home during lockdown. It features a red version of the mint-hued sofa in the other room, and a black marble coffee table instead of pink. It also has white brick walls and Emily keeps rows of books on the windowsills, while a large house plant in one corner and a vase of flowers on the table gives it an airy and homely feel.

The dining area

Along with a look at her second living area, Emily revealed her dining area. The home's arty vibe is maintained with a graphic black and white printed table and glossy red dining chairs. Floor-to-ceiling windows give plenty of natural light for the plant which Emily keeps on the middle of the table.

Emily previously shared another angle of the dining area, featuring a blown-up screenshot of one of her Instagram posts. We'd probably have the same if we were her.

Bedroom one

Emily's bedroom features the same panelled white walls and ceiling as the rest of the property, along with wooden floors. Her bed has a large lime green frame, matching her bedside lamp with a green base and a brown linen shade.

Bedroom two

In total, Emily's home has three bedrooms, and this one has an equally large bed frame in grey.

Bedroom three

Apparently this is her favourite bedroom, though. It has a raised wooden bed frame, two lime green armchairs and another artisanal woven rug.

