Did you know Made.com, Swoon & more stylish homeware brands have secret outlets on eBay? You're welcome!

The homeware outlet on eBay is giving our Covid, post-lockdown tired home interiors a new lease of life – and no, we didn’t realise eBay carried some of our favourite interiors brands with big discounts, either.

Considering we've been confined to our homes for the last few years, it’s no surprise that our attentions have turned to saving dreamy interiors on Insta, and since a new sofa or mattress can cost a small fortune we’ve literally spent hours searching for somewhere to buy new home furnishings for less.

And then we discovered eBay Home and Garden Outlet and our dreams of owning a pink velvet sofa became a reality. And we have to admit, we’re pretty proud of ourselves for buying a new garden furniture set before the summer rush hits. From the likes of stylish home interior brands MADE, Swoon and Dreams to high street favourites including The White Company and Brabantia, eBay’s Home Outlet is full of furniture, bedding, soft furnishings, cookware – essentially anything you need for the home.

Like this MADE borg armchair, with a curved back for comfort and a light wood frame.

Borg armchair, was £549, NOW £384.99, MADE.com

Cox & Cox’s art deco inspired drinks trolley is calling out for a dinner party chez moi.

Silver three tier drinks trolley, was £450, NOW £289.99, Cox & Cox

This Swoon velvet pink sofa is so pretty it’s grid worthy.

Velvet three-seater sofa, was £1,449, NOW £714.99, Swoon

And we can’t stress how now is the time to be buying new garden furniture – it all sells out come the sun. We’ve already snapped up a Cox & Cox outdoor beanbag for summer lounging.

Outdoor beanbag, was £295, NOW £179.99, Cox & Cox

Plus this outdoor accent chair, also from Cox & Cox.

Outdoor cocoon chair, was £695, NOW £484.99, Cox & Cox

And a sturdy outdoor firepit, with 50% off.

Round garden firepit, was £135.99, NOW £67.99, eBay

There’s smaller household accessories for sale too, including cute mugs and glassware.

Be Kind china mug, was £9.99, NOW £5.99, eBay

For when we’re back in the office, we’re swapping our plastic lunch containers for this BPA free glass lunchbox with bamboo lid.

Cambridge glass lunch box, was £11.99, NOW £7.99, eBay

And we’re still obsessed with rattan home furnishings, and The White Company’s rattan lightshade will add a summery vibe to our home.

Rattan light shade, from £5.50, The White Company

Not forgetting your pets, there’s cat and dog bed deals too, including this super luxe bed for your dog. Adorable.

Washable dog bed, was £300, NOW £249, The White Company

