Where to buy plants during lockdown: the online garden centres that are still open Time to get green-fingered!

If your green fingers are twitching with all the time spent at home during isolation, it could be time to brighten up your space with some indoor and outdoor plants - but with many stories closing due to the COVID-19 crisis, getting your hands on gardening buys is easier said than done.

Which garden centres are still open?

Garden centres do not fall under the essential shop category, and so will not be open for the foreseeable due to lockdown measures put in place by the government. However, if you are looking to get gardening supplies there are some options.

While B&Q and Wickes stores are technically closed, you can use click & collect as hardware items are still classed as essentials. This means you can order your items online, and collect them in store - however, be aware there may be some delays, and social distancing measures will need to be observed upon collection.

Other larger supermarkets - such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl and Waitrose - may sell garden equipment, plants and compost, so you can check in store for these during your next shop.

Which garden centres can I shop online from?

B&Q is still allowing orders to be placed online (for click & collect only) but the website is using a virtual queue to limit the number of customers using the website at the same time.

Wickes is also offering an online queue system, and will deliver to your home - however, availability may at times be limited and some products may not be available for home delivery where social distancing rules cannot be observed. Due to the high order numbers, Next Day delivery will not be available.

Jacksons Nurseries has paused both online and click & collect orders.

Where can I buy plants?

Patch plants, Amazon and Crocus are all selling plants and accessories for delivery.

It’s also worth checking Instagram, as your local store may have a page and could be offering delivery.

Not sure which plants to shop? For simple home updates, try:

Best easy-care indoor plant

A cactus is the obvious answer here, and they come in all different sizes - but if you want something a bit different, an Aloe plant could be a good option. You can even use the sap from the leaves as hair and skincare.

Aloe vera plant, £13.14, Amazon

Best plant for small gardens

If you don’t have much room but want a stand-out plant, a citrus tree is a great purchase. They’re relatively easy to care for, but require watering every couple of days.

Tree, £35, Not on the High Street

Best indoor plant for bedrooms

When choosing a good plant to brighten up your bedroom, look for air-purifying ones that will make the room feel fresh. Snake plants are a great option as they don’t need watering regularly, and the sword-like leaves look cool, too.

Alternatively, English ivy is a great option if you want something to hang from the ceiling or a shelf.

Snake plant, £17.99, Waitrose

Best colourful garden plant

Peonies are everyone’s favourite flowers, right? Luckily, they’re also easy to care for; just plant them in spring ready for them to bloom in summer, and keep the soil moist.

Best indoor plant for bathrooms

If you want your bathroom to look like an indoor jungle, go for a fern. These not only brighten up boring rooms, they thrive in a darker, more dense environment.

Best plants for window boxes

Rosemary has a pleasant, piney scent, and is great for cooking with. It needs strong light, so keep it by a bright window (preferably a south-facing one)

Rosemary herb plant, £9.99, Amazon

