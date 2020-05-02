Charley Webb unintentionally gave fans a look inside her very stylish Yorkshire home on Saturday when she shared an adorable video of two of her sons playing. The Emmerdale actress uploaded a clip of Buster, ten, and Bowie, four, enjoying a makeshift assault course around their open-plan kitchen, dining and living room – and we're obsessed with the décor! Charley and husband Matthew Wolfenden have added some envious artwork too, with contemporary portraits of David Bowie and the Queen hanging in their dining room and hallway, respectively.

WATCH: Charley Webb gives tour of stylish Yorkshire home

Loading the player...

MORE: Charley Webb's children look so grown-up in rare family photo

The dining room features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that lead out into the beautiful garden, with the David Bowie – who their middle child was actually not named after – painting hanging on the back wall. A green cabinet sits underneath the portrait, with a vintage bust taking pride of place in the centre. The floors are tiled in a soft grey and there is usually a large dining table placed near the windows, with a stylish pink velvet dining chair adding a pop of colour to the otherwise monochrome room. However, the couple moved it into the living room to make space for all the children's toys.

Charley Webb lives in Yorkshire with her kids and husband Matthew Wolfenden

MORE: Emmerdale's Matthew Wolfenden shares photo from secret wedding with Charley Webb

The kitchen features a long island in a deep brown with a silver/grey finish on top, with a built-in sink and chrome taps, and what appears to be a touch control ceramic hob. There is also seating available on one side of the unit. Charley and Matthew have added built-in cupboards and a fridge, all matching to give the illusion of a bigger space. The only stand-out is the silver oven which has also been built-in to the cabinet.

The open-plan living room features a deep navy sofa and a striking yellow velvet button back sofa to add a splash of colour. Their huge TV is mounted on the wall and an eye-catching cow-print rug lays on the ground. We can't wait to see what the upstairs looks like!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.