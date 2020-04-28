Dermot O'Leary's pregnant wife shares peek at beautiful wisteria-filled garden The X Factor star and his wife are expecting their first child later this year

The weather may have taken a turn for the worse – but Dermot O'Leary and his wife Dee Koppang aren't letting a bit of rain spoil the spectacular views in their garden. TV producer Dee, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, shared a series of beautiful photos of their wisteria-filled backyard on Monday, and we are definitely envious! In the snaps, the clear blue skies highlight the vivid lavender hue of the plants, which appear to almost overtake their garden. Wisteria can be seen lining the upstairs balcony, travelling up the walls of the back of their house and even covering trees. Captioning the beautiful pics, Dee simply wrote: "Wisteria season… #wisteriahysteria."

GET OUTSIDE: The garden furniture to buy now for your first BBQ of the summer

Fans loved the breathtaking glimpse into their garden, with one commenting: "So beautiful Dee. I wish these pictures were scratch and sniff." Another said: "You have the best wisteria ever!" A third added: "Simply beautiful."

Dermot has previously also shared a peek inside their abode, filled with colourful wall art and movie memorabilia, and a gorgeous entrance hall with exposed brickwork, a log store and an industrial-style staircase, which they may have to do some baby-proofing to!

READ: Dermot O'Leary pays special tribute to pregnant wife Dee Koppang

In February, the couple – who have been together for 17 years and married since 2012 – confirmed they are expecting their first baby together. "We're pleased to announce that we're expecting a little Koppang O'Leary..." they wrote on Instagram. The couple also shared a snap of a floral wreath surrounding a message, which read: "Koppang O'Leary productions presents 'New Arrival' coming soon."

Shortly after confirming their happy news, Dee, 41, took to Instagram to thank fans for their kind words. Sharing a snap from the red carpet at a pre-BAFTAs party, the first-time mum-to-be wrote: "Just wanted to say thank you so so much for all the lovely messages about our news... It's been a rocky road to get here, so I wanted to send lots of love to any of you who are on that journey."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.