Zoe Ball's boyfriend, model Michael Reed, has dyed her hair while the couple self-isolate together – and it looks blonder than ever! Taking to Instagram, Zoe shared before, after and during photos of the process, adding that she was pleased with her partner's efforts, and asking whether she should now let him dye her fringe.

The It Takes Two host wrote: "#highlightsoftheweek my Curly Sues @michaelreed99 first attempt at highlights (only did front as was tad scared about leaving it in too long.... ) swipe for the before.....didn’t he do well? do I trust him with the fringe?" [sic].

Zoe's famous friends were impressed by Michael's efforts, and took to the comment section of her post to say so. "Bravo!" wrote Martine Mccutcheon. "LOVE," added Strictly star Karen Hauer, while Alex Jones praised Zoe's bravery, adding: "Brave! Looks really profesh though." Kate Thornton noted: "I'm impressed and rather envious! I'm starting to look more and more like my school photos every day. Big love to you Zo."

Zoe showed off the results on Instagram

Fans, too, were impressed, with one writing: "He did really well!" Another added: "Gonna have to do the same! Scary but he did well, so let's hope!"

Despite a brief breakup, Zoe and Michael have been together since December 2017, and often share photos of each other on social media. The pair met just months after Zoe's former boyfriend Billy Yates tragically took his own life. The Radio 2 DJ had only been dating the cameraman, who struggled with depression, for a few months before his death.

The mother-of-two struggled in the aftermath of her partner's death, telling The Sun in 2018: "Even now I sometimes think, 'I’m a resourceful woman, I’m a bright woman. . . why could I not save him?' And then I have to stop and say, 'Everyone who loved him knew. None of us found an answer, none of us saved him.' To move forward you have to accept that. Which is very difficult."

