Inside Our Girl's Elvis actor Luke Pasqualino's beautiful garden Former Our Girl star Luke shared a look at his home

Our Girl returns to screens tonight and, ahead of the new episode, we've been stalking our favourite characters including Elvis, previously played by Luke Pasqualino. Not only is he a heartthrob, Luke has the most beautiful home, including a large garden where he has been spending a lot of his time during coronavirus lockdown.

In a post he shared yesterday, Luke revealed the perfect al fresco cooking set-up, featuring a stainless steel trolley with shelves for different ingredients and tools, and a side table with a portable BBQ on top of which Luke has a large black paella dish. "Parmigiana al fresco," he captioned the photo. Parmigiana is an ode to Luke's Italian roots, as a dish that hails from Naples. It looks as though Luke was making a chicken version, with fillets in his paella dish.

This isn't the first time Luke has given a look inside his home, either. Back in 2017, Luke revealed his kitchen with grey cupboards, white worktops and a double-door fridge. He also has a large white island in the middle of the room. Of course, the post only came in light of more of Luke's Italian culinary skills as it showed him making the holy grail of Italian dishes: homemade pasta. He wrote, "Pasta and mates #worldpastaday."

Luke previously starred in Our Girl as Elvis Harte alongside lead character Michelle Keegan, until Elvis was killed off in a bomb explosion in Afghanistan. Before his demise, Luke's character was engaged to former co-star Michelle, who played Georgie. Nonetheless, fans remain hopeful that Luke will one day return to the show, with one commenting on his BBQ post, "Elvis isn't dead," and another replying, "I wish he wasn't though."

