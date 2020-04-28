Joe Wicks treats his daughter Indie to epic garden play area all young kids will love The Body Coach's daughter looked very happy with her surprise

While play parks are currently closed during the coronavirus lockdown, Joe Wicks has found a way to ensure his daughter Indie can still play and have fun in the garden of their Richmond home. The Body Coach treated the toddler to a wooden play area complete with a covered tree house and yellow slide on Monday, and judging by the posts he shared on his separate Wean in 15 account, she was thrilled with it.

"I think she's happy," Joe captioned a photo which showed Indie standing at the top of the steps and waving to her dad. Another photo showed how Joe has hung a green toddler swing from the branch of a tree at the bottom of their garden, meaning she has plenty to keep her entertained outdoors when the weather permits.

Joe Wicks treated his daughter Indie to a new play area

Garden play equipment has been highly sought after during the current lockdown, but we tracked down a climbing frame with a slide and sandpit underneath that is sure to be a hit with children. Better still, its slim frame means it will fit even in smaller gardens.

WICKEY wooden climbing frame with slide, £219.95, Amazon

However, if you don't have the space or the budget to invest in a play area, a swing is a low-cost way to keep little ones entertained. This high back swing seat is suitable for children between six months and three years, and is a more budget-friendly £32.95.

High back baby swing seat, £32.95, Amazon

Joe shares two children with his wife Rosie, who he married in June 2019. They welcomed Indie in July 2018, followed by her baby brother, Marley, who arrived in December. The fitness coach is clearly a devoted dad, but he recently admitted he is struggling with home life under lockdown. Speaking on Russell Brand's Under The Skin podcast, Joe shared: "Yesterday was the first day that it all got to me. I'm trying to be a great dad. I'm trying to come down and do the breakfast and cook dinner. I'm trying to keep the house tidy and then I'm trying to do all the interviews and all the workouts, so it's just really tough when you've got two babies."

