Celebrity Juice star Keith Lemon reveals rare look inside his home – and his epic bar The comedian lives with his wife Jill Carter

Keith Lemon has made a welcome return to television with the new series of Celebrity Juice, which he has been filming himself at his home during the coronavirus lockdown. The comedian, whose real name is Leigh Francis, shared a look at his makeshift studio on Instagram on Thursday, which he set up within his epic home bar.

Filming coincided with Leigh's birthday so no doubt he'll be treating himself to a celebratory drink – and he has lots to choose from! Shelves on the wall at the back of the room are filled with bottles of spirits including gin and vodka, while the serving area has been trimmed with a huge Celebrity Juice logo.

Keith Lemon filmed Celebrity Juice in his home bar

A large leather sofa is positioned against one wall, where a selection of framed photos and posters including one from The Keith and Paddy Picture Show are hung up. Memorabilia from throughout Leigh's career - including the bear from his show Bo' Selecta and a life-size cardboard cutout of himself - are also scattered around the room, which has neon strip lighting to add to the atmosphere.

Keith was inundated with well-wishes from celebrity friends in honour of his birthday, including Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton and his former co-star Fearne Cotton, who shared a photo of them with the comedian's wife, Jill Carter, on Instagram. "Happy birthday @keithlemon you big plonker. Love ya forever," she wrote.

The comedian lives with his wife Jill Carter

As well as filming his ITV2 show at home, Keith has also been keeping in touch with stars including Holly Willoughby via his new YouTube series, Keith Lemon's Doing's. Holly joined Keith on the show at the beginning of April, where she confessed she had her worst hangover of the year so far during isolation.

WATCH: Keith Lemon chats to Holly Willoughby on his YouTube show

Keith agreed he'd also had a few drinks whilst social distancing, adding: "You have a cheeky drink don't you and then it leads to proper drunk, but you're not in party vibe and then you go to bed and then you're hungover. And then you go 'How come I'm hungover?'" To which Holly replied: "The trouble is you've got your own bottle of wine and you're sitting there doing this [mimes pouring wine]. It's not like you've got to go to the bar. I woke up on Sunday morning, it was like my worst hangover of 2020."

