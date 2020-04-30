Amanda Holden's home in Surrey is defined by bold interiors that mirror her bold character, but the rooms seen in her latest TikTok video revealed features that completely blow everything we associated with her home out of the park. Sure, we knew she had a home bar, we knew she had fancy wallpaper, but we didn't know she had a retro Coca-Cola vending machine. We didn't know she had a blown-up photo of Twiggy as an astronaut complete with red LED lights taking up a whole wall. We also didn't know she had a glass display of vintage CDs on the wall. And while we did know she had a red, white and green striped Lambretta scooter in the house, we didn't know that she kept it below a futuristic wall clock designed by Gensign with a coordinating red border and grey base.

The clip is Amanda's take on the Bored In The House TikTok trend, where she used her pet cat to delineate being 'bored in the house' during coronavirus lockdown which, considering she has the world's best home bar, an impressive surround sound system in her living room that we're sure would make for the best movie nights and a music area complete with drum kit, grand piano and guitars, we're not quite sure is possible.

Amanda has a music area in her house

Plus, Amanda has clearly been keeping herself (and us) entertained with her unexpected activities around the house: she's been doing the bins in a ball gown, mowing the lawn in her wedding dress and playing pranks on her children about having to go to school throughout the whole of summer to make up for lost time.

Our point is, if ever there was a celebrity with a home we'd never get bored in during quarantine, it's Amanda's.

