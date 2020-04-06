Holly Willoughby reveals she's had the 'worst hangover of 2020' during lockdown - details The This Morning presenter jokingly admitted she 'hasn't stopped' drinking whilst in isolation

Holly Willoughby certainly believes that staying in is the new going out, revealing she enjoyed more than a tipple or two at home over the weekend. The 39-year-old hilariously admitted that her indulgent isolation drinking left her experiencing her 'worst hangover of 2020' on Sunday, despite staying at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

WATCH: Holly describes her wild night in on close friend Keith Lemon's show

The confession was made via a video call with her Celebrity Juice co-star Keith Lemon, who chatted to his close friend Holly as part of his new YouTube show Keith Lemon's Doing's. Catching up, the pair discussed how they'd been spending the weekend at home, with Holly seen doing a spot of ironing as she spoke to Keith. When asked if she had been drinking by Keith, Holly disclosed: "I haven't stopped, I literally clock watch like - is it time for an Aperol Spritz yet?"

"Is it time for an Aperol Spritz yet?" Holly joked in the video

Keith, real name Leigh Francis, agreed he'd also had a few drinks whilst social distancing, adding: "You have a cheeky drink don't you and then it leads to proper drunk, but you're not in party vibe and then you go to bed and then you're hungover. And then you go 'How come I'm hungover?'" To which Holly replied: "The trouble is you've got your own bottle of wine and you're sitting there doing this [mimes pouring wine]. It's not like you've got to go to the bar. I woke up on Sunday morning, it was like my worst hangover of 2020." In his signature cheeky style, Keith asked: "Did you end up on the bathroom floor naked?" "I didn't remember getting in from my own front room," Holly revealed with a smile.

Phil and Holly enjoying a tipple on This Morning

The Dancing On Ice star added that it was just 'a bit of fun' now and then, revealing to Keith she doesn't normally drink too much. Holding up a mug which read 'Christmas with you', Holly showed viewers that she was back on the tea after her weekend antics. The blonde beauty sported a casual look in a black tank top as she video-called friend Keith. Commenting on her appearance, Keith said: "Your hair looks nice." "Well I'm having to do my own hair aren't I as well," she replied.

Holly has been doing her own hair and makeup as she continues to film This Morning with co-host Phillip Schofield. Holly and Phillip have continued to present the show in spite of the coronavirus outbreak, with the pair considered 'key workers' as broadcast journalists, and therefore they are providing a public service and able to remain on air.

