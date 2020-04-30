Romeo Beckham shares peek into Cotswolds bedroom and it looks like a woodland cabin The teenager shared the photo on Instagram

Romeo Beckham took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off his new bright green Champion shorts, and in the background, his bedroom's cosy interiors could be seen. In keeping with the rest of the family's large Cotswolds home – which has a rustic farmhouse vibe – the space featured a mix of wooden and bare brick walls and brown material carpeting, possibly hemp. Also visible was a window draped with chic grey curtains, and a small black side table with a lamp on top.

The 17-year-old is currently self-isolating with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, and two of his three siblings, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight, in the family's stunning countryside house. Older brother Brooklyn is riding out the lockdown period in the US with his girlfriend.

Romeo shared the post on Instagram

The Beckhams have an incredible barn conversion in the Cotswolds, and shared numerous peeks into the jaw-dropping space. As well as having stunning interiors with log-burning fires and exposed brick walls, the country retreat has incredible gardens with a pool and sauna. Speaking of the outdoor space, lucky Romeo has his own tennis court on the grounds, which was installed by his parents to help him improve his skills.

The dining room has a long wooden dining table with a striking chandelier hanging overhead, with exposed brick walls and a fireplace at one end. What's more, the other side of the room appears to have a mezzanine balcony level, while glass doors lead out into the garden, making it ideal for summer dinner parties.

The living room features an exposed brick wall surrounding the fireplace and wooden beams running across the low ceilings, where spotlights have also been integrated for extra light. It looks like the perfect spot for a cosy night in, with lots of candles positioned both by the fireplace and on a tray on the wooden coffee table, with green tartan carpets adding an unexpected finishing touch.

