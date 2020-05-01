Holly Willoughby gave fans a rare glimpse inside her immaculate living room on Thursday – but judging by the décor, we imagine it's not a room used very often. The This Morning star was preparing to film Celebrity Juice from her London home when she shared a clip to her Instagram Stories. As Holly admires her new filter, a gold chain courtesy of The Streets, flashes of the room can be seen in the background of the video.

WATCH BELOW: Holly Willoughby shares a glimpse into luxe living room

Holly is sitting on a luxury cream sofa, with pristine white tiles on the wall behind her. Built-in shelves match the walls and white ornaments, including an ornate seashell sculpture and a big plate, can be seen on display. The ceiling also appears to be painted white.

The 39-year-old lives in London with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, ten, Belle, nine, and Chester, five. Holly has previously shared peeks inside her home, including her living room. In those photos though, she has parquet flooring and a plush grey sofa with matching ottoman, so it could be that she has two separate rooms to relax in – either that, or she's giving the space a huge makeover!

Holly Willoughby previously shared this image of her living room

In previous posts on the app, Holly has also shared a look inside her spacious kitchen. The cupboards are a matte white, with glass display cupboards to showcase mugs and crockery. Holly's love of Emma Bridgewater is evident – she appears to have the complete colourful polka dot dinnerware set, which ranges from £19.95 for a bowl to £74.95 for the hen on nest.

Holly has also opted for a neutral colour scheme in the dining room, with a white gloss table and co-ordinating white wicker-backed chairs. Holly's love for chic neutrals is also evident in her bathroom, which has marble effect tiling and walk-in shower cubicle with a glass screen and chrome finishes. There are white wooden blinds and a luxurious roll-top bath with retro-looking bath taps – the perfect place to unwind.

