Ben Affleck and his new girlfriend Ana de Armas are finally Instagram official! To celebrate their first photo together on the app, the couple gave fans a peek into the lavish home they are renting while enjoying a romantic desert retreat to celebrate Ana's 32nd birthday – and all we can say is, what a view! The home appears to have wraparound decking which looks out onto the vast desert; all that can be seen for miles are boulders and plenty of open space, which makes it the perfect hideaway for a new couple.

Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Ana de Armas are vacationing in the desert

MORE: Ben Affleck describes Jennifer Garner divorce as the 'biggest regret of his life'

There's also a wooden seating area out on the deck, perfect to watch the sunset over a chilled glass of birthday bubbles. Inside is a gorgeous living area with floor-to-ceiling windows and a bench which doubles up as a bookcase. There's a long grey sofa with matching footstool and a wooden coffee table positioned on a white rug. One of the most striking features of the room is a black floor-to-ceiling fireplace that stands in the corner. The space has a very rustic vibe, perfect really considering its location.

Check out that fireplace!

MORE: The perfect self-isolation gifts you'll want to send to your loved ones

Ben pulled out all the stops to make sure Ana had a day to remember. He decorated the room with plenty of colourful helium balloons that hung from the ceiling. There were also giant gold '32' foil balloons and an inflatable mermaid. The Good Will Hunting actor even surprised Ana with a mouth-watering chocolate cake and a 'Happy Birthday' headband. As if all that wasn't enough, there was even a piñata filled with sweets that Ana successfully smashed open while blindfolded.

Ana de Armas was treated to an indulgent birthday cake

The actress was clearly touched by his efforts. Captioning the snapshots, she wrote: "Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year." The couple met on the set of their upcoming film Deep Water and their romance has been going strong ever since. Last month they even paid a visit to her hometown of Havana, Cuba.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.