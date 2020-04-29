Martine McCutcheon has a lovely home, as she proved on Instagram this week. The actress and singer posted a sweet video to her Instagram Stories which showed her five-year-old son Rafferty talking to the camera. The little boy waved and said: "Hi guys! Today we're going to make all of these recipes," before pointing to the living room floor, where an array of cookbooks was laid out. "I don't know if we'll be able to do them all today but how about all this week?" his mum suggested, to which he said: "Yeah!" In another video, the pair sat together laughing. Martine captioned this clip: "He's a little cutie."

The videos showed that Martine and her family have a spacious living room complete with large windows, a lovely fireplace and white mantlepiece, in front of which were large white stars and a vase of flowers. The floor was polished wood, accessorised with a white rug, while another angle showed an attractive off-white sofa. While the room looked clean and tidy, however, it wasn't minimalist. Underneath the window, a small stack of toys and games, including Monopoly, added to the cosy feel.

Martine married singer Jack McManus in 2012

The Love Actually star shares her home and her son with her husband, singer Jack McManus. The couple got together in 2009 and married at Lake Como in 2012. Their house is just as lovely on the outside, as Martine showed recently when she shared a photo of the family's garden. The 43-year-old posted a photo of herself in the lush space sitting on a grey chair, surrounded by similarly coloured cushions and a cosy throw. Martine also revealed that she was trying to remain positive during the coronavirus outbreak.

Martine captioned the idyllic photo: "Wow! Another glorious day, another fab hat!! Whoop whoop… I’m spending today thinking about the future, making plans and laughing loads! What's your dream for when lockdown is over? Holidays? Seeing friends and family? I think it's really important during these tricky times to keep positive and to keep looking forward to fun things in the future. Get planning! Put it out to the universe and all that."

