Cruz Beckham reveals the incredible feature the Beckhams have in their Cotswolds home The second-youngest Beckham shared the photo on Instagram

Cruz Beckham took to Instagram on Saturday to wish his dad David Beckham a happy birthday, and while he was at it, he revealed the incredible feature the family have in their Cotswolds home – a retro, arcade size Pacman machine!

Cruz shared a photo of his father on his birthday, and it seems that dad David was adamant he beat his son's best score. David could be seen sitting in front of the machine wearing a baby pink tracksuit, and Cruz added the caption: "Dad tryna [sic] beat my high score."

How cool is that?

David celebrated his 45th birthday on Saturday, and the whole family took to Instagram to celebrate the superstar footballer. Fashion designer Victoria shared an incredibly moving video to mark the milestone, a 60-second clip, playing to The Doobie Brothers' song Long Train Runnin, that featured lovely past family moments, such as Cruz and Romeo playing the guitar as toddlers and Harper's first steps. David can also be seen dancing with his wife Victoria, enjoying a trip to Disneyland with the kids and even feeding the ducks.

MORE: Victoria Beckham reverses decision to furlough staff

Harper could be seen taking her first steps in the video

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares emotional video featuring Harper's first steps to mark David's 45th birthday

Victoria captioned the sweet post: "Happy bday to the best daddy. Celebrating in lockdown and missing @brooklynbeckham and all our friends and family today. We all love you so much xxx."

The mother-of-four also shared the ultimate throwback photo of her and husband David taken a month before their engagement was announced back in 1997. "Happy birthday @davidbeckham x Remembering our walks with snoop and puffy in Manchester all those years ago. Still dog walking together 23 years later. Love you so much x," she wrote alongside the picture, which showed the pair dressed down in sportswear and hats whilst walking their two puppy rottweilers.