David Beckham wins planning battle against neighbours at £31m London home The Beckhams said the work would 'spoil' the setting of their Holland Park mansion

David Beckham has successfully blocked a neighbour's renovation plans, after saying the work would spoil the uniqueness of the Beckhams' £31million mansion in Holland Park, London. The dad-of-four shared his concerns with his local council after his neighbour submitted plans to reconfigure the interior of his mews property, which is located just behind David's family home.

The local resident wanted to add new light wells on the roof to allow in more natural light, fit new sliding windows and a new slate roof. Plans for an outdoor courtyard and new staircase had already been rejected in December.

David and Victoria Beckham live in a £31m London mansion

However, shortly after renovation plans were submitted, an objection was lodged by London Projects Ltd acting on behalf of David and Victoria Beckham. "My clients have concerns about the damage the proposal would cause to the history of the mews as well as the appearance and potential light spillage from the not insubstantial proposed roof light to the main roof," the letter read.

RELATED: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's £32m London mansion

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside the most stylish celebrity living rooms

It added that the roof light plans raised "significant concerns" for the couple, who purchased their property "because they liked the style and history of the house and the area".

The Beckhams carried out significant renovation work before moving in

News that the renovation work has been halted will no doubt come as a relief to David and Victoria, who are soon set for disruption at their second home in the Cotswolds, as plans have been approved for a leisure complex to be built at the neighbouring Soho Farmhouse. The retired footballer and his family are currently isolating at their second home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and could face ongoing noise once building work begins.

MORE: The Beckhams' Cotswolds house is even more beautiful than you'd imagine

Planning permission has been granted for a new £20million expansion at the private members' club, including the construction of six five-bedroom lodges, a restaurant, a garden and swimming pool, gym and tennis court. There will also be an underground car park for 100 vehicles, plus disabled parking and a drop-off area above ground.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.