Victoria and David Beckham are currently self-isolating with their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper at their luxury home in the Cotswolds, and a recent post Victoria shared of Harper revealed a kitchen feature we all need in our lives: a pizza oven. Victoria captioned the post, "Sunny kisses from Harper Seven," as her daughter made lunch at the island in the middle of the room, but it was behind her that there was a large built-in concrete pizza oven complete with logs of wood for firing.

The Beckhams have their own pizza oven

Inspired? There's no better time to invest in one of your own than when we're unable to head to our favourite pizza restaurant during the coronavirus lockdown, and we've found the perfect one for £375 at Amazon. It's made from firebrick that can withstand temperatures of up to 1200c (so you won't be waiting long for your food to cook), and its exterior aesthetic is not too dissimilar from the one that Victoria and David have in their own home: it's shaped with the same arch and has a dark steel door. It's also powered by wood and, while it's not designed to be built in, the fact that it's portable means that you can move it about as and when you need.

Pizza oven, £375, Woodfired at Amazon

As for the rest of Victoria and David's home, the converted barn has maintained its rustic aesthetic with exposed brick walls, low ceilings with wooden beams and log-burning fires. Outside, the family have their own swimming pool, tennis court and sauna, as well as a large fire pit. Apparently, David and Victoria called upon a winner of the Chelsea Flower Show to help fulfil their vision of a "fairytale" garden with everything they need. They also have an indoor gym which Victoria and Romeo have been working out in during lockdown.

