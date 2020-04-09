David and Victoria Beckham set for disruption at £6million Cotswolds home

David and Victoria Beckham look set to face months of disruption at their Cotswolds retreat as plans have been approved for a leisure complex to be built at the neighbouring Soho Farmhouse. The retired footballer and his family are currently isolating at their second home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and could face ongoing noise once building work begins.

Planning permission has been granted for a new £20million expansion at the private members' club, including the construction of six five-bedroom lodges, a restaurant, a garden and swimming pool, gym and tennis court. There will also be an underground car park for 100 vehicles, plus disabled parking and a drop-off area above ground.

The development will be built in fields alongside the Beckhams' lavish barn conversion, which are owned by Nicholas Johnston, who originally sold David and Victoria their nine-bedroom home. Builders have already constructed a gravel pathway to allow lorries onto the site, and diggers have been spotted adjacent to the Beckhams' property.

The Beckhams are in isolation at their Cotswolds home

David and Victoria have been staying at their country home for the past three weeks during the lockdown, with their youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Sharing a video as he went for a run around the local area on Tuesday, David told fans: "I have been staying home like all of you trying to keep busy with my family. We are so lucky in the UK to be able to leave our home to exercise. Running helps me keep my mind and legs healthy at times like these. Legs will be sore tomorrow but feels good."

An expansion is planned at Soho Farmhouse

The dad-of-four has also been preparing some treats for his children, revealing that he had made them pizza and a mouth-watering Nutella cake on Wednesday. David even had the opportunity for a first in his 22-year relationship with Victoria; baking a cake together for the very first time.

