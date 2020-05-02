Victoria Beckham shares emotional video featuring Harper's first steps to mark David's 45th birthday The Beckham family are currently self-isolating in their Cotswolds home

Victoria Beckham shared an incredibly moving video to mark her husband David's 45th birthday on Saturday. The 60-second clip, which plays to The Doobie Brothers' song Long Train Runnin, shows lovely past family moments, such as Cruz and Romeo playing the guitar as toddlers and Harper's first steps. David can also be seen dancing with his wife Victoria, enjoying a trip to Disneyland with the kids and even feeding the ducks.

Victoria captioned the sweet post: "Happy bday to the best daddy. Celebrating in lockdown and missing @brooklynbeckham and all our friends and family today. We all love you so much xxx."

The mother-of-four also shared the ultimate throwback photo of her and husband David taken a month before their engagement was announced back in 1997. "Happy birthday @davidbeckham x Remembering our walks with snoop and puffy in Manchester all those years ago. Still dog walking together 23 years later. Love you so much x," she wrote alongside the picture, which showed the pair dressed down in sportswear and hats whilst walking their two puppy rottweilers.

Victoria's sweet video featured a clip of Harper taking her first steps

The footballer also received sweet messages from his children. Romeo was one of the first to take to Instagram, sharing three never-before-seen pictures of him and his dad together. "Happy birthday dad I love you so so so so much and hope you have the best day. sorry for being officially taller than you now," he joked, before David commented back: "It’s all because the ManBun @romeobeckham love u."

Romeo and Cruz also featured in the video

The family will no doubt have a special day prepared for David at their Cotswolds home, where they have been self-isolating since the end of March. David, Victoria, Romeo, Cruz and Harper have been documenting their lockdown life on social media, sharing fun activities such as baking, tie-dying, cooking and even exercising. The couple's eldest son, Brooklyn, is self-isolating in New York with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.