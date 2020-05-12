Zoe Ball shows off blossoming garden with help from daughter Nelly The Radio 2 host is growing her own fruit and veg!

Zoe Ball is going to have a fully stocked garden in the next few months thanks to her little helper, daughter Nelly. The pair have been keeping busy whilst on lockdown, and it appears they've both developed green fingers. Zoe's garden is already in bloom, with Nelly capturing some beautiful shots of their red and pink roses, daisies, wisteria and other brightly-coloured flowers growing among the bushes. Zoe and Nelly have even decided to grow their own fruit and veg, spending Monday planting beetroot and sowing carrot seeds.

Zoe Ball and her daughter Nelly have become keen gardeners

Captioning a series of photos of their blossoming garden and vegetable plot, Zoe wrote: "My lil Noodle took some great pics of our flowers for @gardendayuk today. We planted out the beetroot & herbs, some more dahlias, and sowed some seeds - carrots, spring onions & sweetcorn. And we saw two GOLDFINCHES." Zoe's followers were seriously impressed with her and Nelly's efforts, with many calling the photos "beautiful" and praising the "lovely" flowers.

Zoe Ball and her daughter have been busy planting flowers and sowing seeds

The Radio 2 host has been keeping busy during the coronavirus lockdown by tending to her garden, and last month she revealed some more impressive results. Zoe shared a photo of a wooden shed she has been busy building with the help of her boyfriend Michael Reed, who she is also self-isolating with. The den is a perfect little hideaway, or could even be used as a playhouse for Nelly. It's elevated off the ground and has four steps leading up to the door, which has a window cut into the middle, and two smaller windows on either side.

Zoe Ball's daughter Nelly took some beautiful photos of their garden flowers

The slanted roof is a slightly darker brown, although that could just be because it was wet from the rain. Captioning her efforts, Zoe wrote: "Look at that cedar shingle in the rain #saucy #cabinfever #progress #homebuild if you need me.... @michaelreed99."

The TV presenter lives in the village of Ditchling, East Sussex, having relocated there from Brighton at the beginning of 2018. The presenter's home has an incredible garden and she previously shared a photo of it while in full bloom in the spring, complete with purple wisteria and potted plants and trees scattered around the area. There is also a rattan sofa and table set up in the corner of the garden, making it the perfect spot for the host to relax outside in the good weather.

