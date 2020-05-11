Gemma Collins is currently in isolation at her very own outhouse at her brother's home in Essex during the coronavirus pandemic, but the Diva in Lockdown star hasn't hesitated to make it her own. In a recent series of Instagram Stories, Gemma revealed how she was overhauling the patio outside of her building with a selection of pink animal statues. She has dressed up the area with several pink life-sized flamingos, as well as a glittery pink giraffe from The House Of Beau. Gemma wrote, "Can't wait for this to go on my patio," and added, "So excited to have my very own animal sanctuary."

Gemma revealed a look at her patio on Instagram

She has also installed a swimming pool for her and her nephew Hayden – who has recently made a name for himself as the star of Gemma's new show as he films with her from home - to enjoy, as well as a mini BBQ which she called upon her brother to help set up. As she gave a look of the patio including palm-print cushions, a large outdoor seating area with black chairs and a matching table and a collection of brightly-coloured potted plants, she explained, "I'm trying to get a club Tropicana theme going out here."

Gemma's animal statues are all pink

Inside, the interior of her living area and bedroom maintains much of the same theme, with lots of pink, glitter and more animal statues.

Gemma was at the last stages of going through with her own house sale before it fell through just before the coronavirus pandemic picked up pace and the UK was put into lockdown. Since, the star has had no choice but to stay with her brother and his family, before she can start to look into house hunting again once the crisis is over.

