Alison Hammond has been keeping herself busy while on lockdown, taking on the mammoth task of completely transforming her garden. While she shared a glimpse of her hard work on Monday, the This Morning star has now unveiled more of the transformation – and it's giving us serious Miami vibes! Posting to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the TV star has turned the once-building-site into a glorious escape, complete with palm trees and a seating area.

Giving fans a glimpse of even more to come, Alison admitted she just needs "to get some colour now". Using a filter, the bubbly star was able to show what it will look like with some brightly coloured potted plants and some flower motifs painted on the garden fence. For the moment though, she is pretty happy with the perfectly preened lawn, potted plant trees and glossy black furniture – and so she should be as she has done all the work by herself.

Over the weekend, Alison shared a TikTok video including both before and after clips on Instagram, and captioned the post: "Lockdown makeover, I've worked my butt off on this. I think I've smashed it out of the park. My garden feels like Cinderella." The before clip showed what seemed to be two pits of mud and concrete with appliances and furniture covered in tarpaulin, and buckets of paint lying around.

Alison Hammond has transformer her garden all by herself

Alison recently moved into a new home in Birmingham where she is currently isolating during the coronavirus pandemic, and previously gave viewers of This Morning a snapshot tour of the inside as she asked for advice from interior designer Kelly Hoppen. She has an open-plan living and kitchen area, with a leather maroon sofa and a small white dining table with teal blue suede chairs. On the walls, Alison has several framed photos and artwork including motivational quotes. She has also given the room a personal touch with string lights that hang around her television awards on one wall, and another light up wall sign. She has a large mirror hanging above her dining table.

