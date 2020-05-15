Coronation Street's Brooke Vincent shares a tour of her new home and reveals how to get the look The soap actress gave fans a lowdown of her high street buys

Brooke Vincent has given fans a look inside her new house, where she is currently isolating with her partner Kean Bryan and their baby son Mexx during the coronavirus lockdown. The Coronation Street star moved from her Manchester apartment into a beautiful new home, and it's filled with stylish high street buys from H&M Home and Made.com that she showed to her followers on her dedicated Instagram account, Brooke Vincent at Home.

Sharing a series of photos on social media on Thursday, Brooke revealed she has incorporated an industrial vibe into her living room, with a set of Made.com lamps on either side of her fireplace. "I absolutely LOVE industrial items. We previously lived in an apartment with an open brick wall and I've loved that vibe ever since," Brooke wrote. The lights Brooke has are the Ozzy floor lamp from Made.com, which are available for £79 each.

Brooke Vincent has these Made.com floor lamps in her living room

Ozzy floor lamp, £79, Made.com

Adding to the aesthetic is a black leather Arighi Bianchi sofa, however, the actress admitted she doesn't like people sitting in one place on it for too long! "I love a good sofa, until people want to sit on it, then I'm constantly trying to move them around so it doesn't dip where people have sat," she explained. "My old one was bright orange and I loved it so much I didn't even want to change it but we needed two for our new home and we only had one from our previous apartment."

Brooke has a black leather sofa in her living room

Meanwhile, in the dining room, Brooke and Kean have a wooden dining table topped with a H&M Home tablecloth that she has folded to look like a runner. The 27-year-old has topped the floral fabric, which she admitted her boyfriend isn't a fan of, with a gold IKEA dish and candles.

Brooke Vincent has a H&M Home tablecloth in her dining room

Brooke's exact tablecloth is no longer available, but you can get a similar look with this H&M Home floral patterned cloth, which you can order online for £17.99. Meanwhile, this John Lewis brass hammered small plate is ideal for holding candles as a stylish centrepiece.

Patterned cotton tablecloth, £17.99, H&M

Brass hammered small plate, £6, John Lewis & Partners

