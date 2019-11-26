Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon shows off her two beautiful Christmas trees

She is yet to reveal what she has lined up after her Coronation Street exit, but Lucy Fallon could forge a career as a professional Christmas tree decorator should she want one. The soap actress offered her services on Instagram as she unveiled her two Christmas trees, both beautifully decorated with their own unique themes.

The first tree appears to have a winter woodland theme, and has been trimmed with metallic leaves and acorns, with robin decorations perching on several branches. Lucy has added a nod to herself and her boyfriend Tom with light-up gold L and T decorations, while a sparkling gold Harry Potter 9 ¾ bauble takes pride of place near the top of the tree.

Lucy Fallon unveiled her two Christmas trees

Meanwhile, Lucy's second Christmas tree is an artificial snow-dusted design, which she has trimmed with feathers, pink flowers, butterflies and baubles in a pretty pink, white and rose gold colour scheme that she proudly showcased in a time-lapse video. "Christmas just landed in our house and I'm now taking bookings for tree decorating," Lucy wrote.

Several of Lucy's fans appeared keen to take her up on the offer, with one writing: "Welcome to come decorate mine." Another commented: "Both are SO beautiful." Lucy's Corrie co-stars were also impressed. Alexandra Mardell commented with a string of heart-eye emojis, while Ellie Leach wrote: "Nearly as cute as u."

Lucy often shares glimpses inside her home on Instagram

However, others thought that it was still too early for Lucy to put up her Christmas decorations as it is still November. But she is not the only celebrity who has already decked the halls ahead of the festive season. Amanda Holden also sparked a debate among her fans after putting her Christmas tree up at the weekend, while Stacey Solomon, Kate Ferdinand, Rochelle Humes and Tamara Ecclestone have all had their own decorations up for weeks, going back as far as the beginning of November.

