Saira Khan is taking full advantage of the warm weather thanks to her impressively big garden. The Loose Women star shared a peek at her backyard on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, and there's certainly plenty of room for her two children to run about. The clip sees her son Zach running up and down the freshly-cut grass alongside the family dog, Vera, before being joined by his sister Amara. Several huge trees can be seen as well as a small white shed at the end of the garden. There are goal posts for the kids to play a game of football, and what appears to be a trampoline.

Saira Khan has a huge garden at her Oxford home

Last year, Saira completed renovation work in her family home in Oxford and it’s filled with gorgeous design details. The 50-year-old kept her Instagram followers posted throughout the renovation process and revealed that her “dream kitchen” had been finished just in time for Christmas. Other highlights include her chic monochrome dining room décor and living room furnished with cosy navy sofas offset with rich ochre accents.

Earlier this week, Saira shared a rare glimpse inside her bedroom, and, unsurprisingly, it's just as luxurious as the rest of the property. It features wooden floors with a large grey rug, a bed with a velvet grey headboard and base, and light grey walls. There are also two pieces of artwork hanging on the walls, as well as a tall silver vase holding cream and lilac flowers and, in the corner, a small glass side table.

Saira Khan previously shared a rare look inside her bedroom

Previously, Saira revealed another look at the room when she spoke out about the importance of exercising during lockdown. It revealed a dark grey bedside table with another small vase of flowers, and two hanging metal grey lights. Above her bed, there also seems to be a photo of Saira, while the other side has a grey, white and black painting of butterflies and flowers.

