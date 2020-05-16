Christine Lampard made her Loose Women co-star Saira Khan very happy on her 50th birthday thanks to her husband Frank. The TV star had gathered with the rest of the cast to celebrate Saira's special day over a Zoom call on Friday when Frank decided to gatecrash the celebrations! The football manager can be seen leaning over Christine while everyone else in the chat, including fellow panellists Stacey Solomon, Coleen Nolan and Kaye Adams, appear to cheer with joy – including Saira.

Thanking Christine for her "amazing" present, Saira wrote: "My 50th - it’s been an emotional day and has ended on the biggest high with a zoom chat with the @loosewomen gang with the great @franklampard popping in to wish me a Happy Birthday. Thank you @christinelampard for that amazing birthday present." Sharing the same image, Christine added: "@Loosewomen get together for the birthday girl @iamsairakhan."

It was a double reason to celebrate for Saira as not only was it her birthday, but she also completed her fitness mission. The TV star set herself a goal earlier this year to fit into an old pair of jeans "that would not go past my knees" before her 50th birthday, and she only went and did it! Sharing three photos of herself proudly showing off her trimmer figure, Saira wrote: "I did it!! From 2nd Feb 2020 until today May 15th, I’ve been working hard with my PT @bradleysimmonds to fulfil a personal dream. I wanted to feel fit and fab at 50! I honestly can say today, right now, in this moment I am the happiest I have ever been in my life."

She added: "I have my health, my family and friends and a birthday cake. The personal messages, the effort everyone has made, and the thoughtfulness has reduced me to tears. I am humbled, by the generosity that has been shown. Gifts sent through the post, left on the doorstep, handmade and all delivered on time. Calls from friends putting together zoom cards. I am blessed. I am grateful. I am humbled. I am a bloody blubbering wreck. Thank you."

