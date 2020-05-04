﻿
Inside Loose Women star Saira Khan's stunning bedroom

Saira lives in Oxford with her family

Bridie Wilkins

Loose Women star Saira Khan lives in a beautiful family home in Oxford with her husband Steve Hyde and their two children Zach and Amara. Saira often shares a look inside her home and previously took fans on its renovation journey as they decorated each room, but she has kept one room pretty private until now: her bedroom. On Monday morning, Saira took to Instagram to share a photo inside and, unsurprisingly, it's just as luxurious as the rest of the property.

It features wooden floors with a large grey rug, a bed with a velvet grey headboard and base, and light grey walls. There are also two pieces of artwork hanging on the walls, as well as a tall silver vase holding cream and lilac flowers and, in the corner, a small glass side table. A selection of grey and lilac cushions were on the floor for when Saira makes the bed.

Previously, Saira revealed another look at the room when she spoke out about the importance of exercising during lockdown (the star has been championing home workouts with live classes on her Instagram channel since the coronavirus lockdown began).

If anyone like me is on a personal goal to keep fit, healthy and see your body transform to its peak, keep going, be patient and be consistent. The gains do happen, but as my amazing trainer @bradleysimmonds says, “get it done” everyday - cardio and strength. Keep your food healthy and yes of course treat yourself - no food is off limits - but be sensible with your portions. Mix up your exercises, I follow @bradleysimmonds and @bellehutt and also do a 5k run outside a couple of times. Don’t forget to stretch. I’m grateful for this time to focus on my workouts, family and am being proactive with work, by sending ideas, making contact and networking. It’s your attitude to your life that will determine how effective you are to achieving your goals and objectives. You have to do the boring stuff, we all do. There is no shortcut. Depends how much you really want it . #positive!

It revealed a dark grey bedside table with another small vase of flowers, and two hanging metal grey lights. Above her bed, there also seems to be a photo of Saira, while the other side has a grey, white and black painting of butterflies and flowers. When the bed is made, Saira has a metallic silver throw as well as coordinating cushions.

Loose Women will return to screens today after a hiatus during the coronavirus period, although it has not yet been revealed which panellists will feature on the first episode.

