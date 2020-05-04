Loose Women star Saira Khan lives in a beautiful family home in Oxford with her husband Steve Hyde and their two children Zach and Amara. Saira often shares a look inside her home and previously took fans on its renovation journey as they decorated each room, but she has kept one room pretty private until now: her bedroom. On Monday morning, Saira took to Instagram to share a photo inside and, unsurprisingly, it's just as luxurious as the rest of the property.

It features wooden floors with a large grey rug, a bed with a velvet grey headboard and base, and light grey walls. There are also two pieces of artwork hanging on the walls, as well as a tall silver vase holding cream and lilac flowers and, in the corner, a small glass side table. A selection of grey and lilac cushions were on the floor for when Saira makes the bed.

Previously, Saira revealed another look at the room when she spoke out about the importance of exercising during lockdown (the star has been championing home workouts with live classes on her Instagram channel since the coronavirus lockdown began).

It revealed a dark grey bedside table with another small vase of flowers, and two hanging metal grey lights. Above her bed, there also seems to be a photo of Saira, while the other side has a grey, white and black painting of butterflies and flowers. When the bed is made, Saira has a metallic silver throw as well as coordinating cushions.

Loose Women will return to screens today after a hiatus during the coronavirus period, although it has not yet been revealed which panellists will feature on the first episode.

