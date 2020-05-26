Eamonn Holmes reveals rare look inside second living room at home with Ruth Langsford The This Morning presenter has shared a series of videos in the room

Eamonn Holmes has recently taken to Instagram for a series of sit-down pieces to camera where he discusses personal issues such as mental health and the effects of coronavirus. In doing so, the This Morning presenter revealed a look inside an area of their home that he and wife Ruth Langsford tend to keep private: their second living room.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shows off lavish staircase

The couple previously filmed Celebrity Gogglebox in the room, but fans have rarely seen inside since and, complete with a large red armchair and large patio doors that make for plenty of natural light, it seems to make the perfect filming spot for Eamonn. The room also has grey carpets, grey walls and a mirrored chest of drawers at one side where the couple keep a lamp with an architectural glass base and a white shade.

Previously, Ruth shared a look inside the room at Christmas, when she posted a photo of their dog Maggie wearing a personalised blanket. It showed a sheepskin rug, a metal fireplace – in addition to the contemporary style they have in their main living room – and festive decorations including a reindeer ornament and baubles. The room also has smart lighting, which Ruth showed off in an old post as the couple were watching a crime series one evening.

SEE: Ruth Langsford unveils gorgeous living room at home in Surrey

Ruth previously shared a look at the room at Christmas

As for their primary living room, it features wooden floors, a large skylight in the ceiling, grey wallpaper, a cream corner sofa and a modern black fireplace beneath a flatscreen TV on the wall. When Ruth shared a post in honour of NHS workers on the coronavirus frontline, she offered fans another view of the room, with a selection of cream and black artwork on the walls and a large cream side lamp in the corner.

Ruth and Eamonn's main living room features a large skylight

Elsewhere in the house, the property has six bedrooms, an enormous kitchen and dining area, and a Manchester United-themed man cave filled with memorabilia from the football club where Eamonn has been working during the coronavirus pandemic.

