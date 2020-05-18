This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes is currently in isolation with his wife and This Morning co-host Ruth Langsford and their teenage son Jack at their home in Surrey, and this weekend, Eamonn shared a look inside the one room the pair have never revealed before: the bathroom.

He posted a photo discussing how he had been taming his hair during lockdown, and in the background, fans could see a huge rainfall shower with a glass screen. Inside, the couple also have a silver shower tidy in the corner, where they keep all of their toiletries.

Eamonn captioned the post: "Lockdown locks. All my own work. It's a little comb with a blade in it. So far so good at keeping hair bulk down. Daily routine." Up until now, the only view of the bathroom the couple have shared was a look at the brown marble sink, when Ruth posted a photo on her Instagram Stories.

Ruth previously revealed a marble sink in the bathroom

This isn't the first area of their home they have revealed since spending all of their time indoors during the coronavirus pandemic, either. Ruth recently took to Instagram to share a post in honour of the NHS workers at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow fighting the coronavirus on the frontline, and revealed the family living room in the process. Like their bathroom, the room is decorated with beige walls – one with printed geometric wallpaper – while there is a large black fireplace built into the wall beneath the television.

Ruth shared a photo in the living room

Meanwhile, Eamonn unveiled his very own Manchester United-themed man cave where he has been working during the COVID-19 crisis. The room is filled with team memorabilia, a red floor as a tribute to the team's kit colour, signed photos and a limited edition Opus, signed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton. He also has a life-size cardboard cut-out of his wife Ruth Langsford which, he joked, "Even though she's constantly by my side and despite a shaky start there hasn’t been a disagreement in days. Never a cross word."

