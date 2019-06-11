Ruth Langsford makes exciting TV announcement with Eamonn Holmes We can't wait for this!

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are one of the most popular celebrity couples, and are used to being watched on TV during the days they co-present This Morning. And now, the duo will get to put their feet up for a bit as they take part in the upcoming series of Celebrity Gogglebox. Ruth opened up about the upcoming programme on Tuesday's Loose Women. She said: "Me and Eamonn are also on the show. I was a bit nervous as I love this show so much, I didn’t want to mess it up." The programme will also star Rylan Clark-Neal take part with his mum Linda, along with I'm A Celebrity friends Stanley Johnson and Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo, Emily Atack and her mum Kate Robbins, and Strictly star Oti Mabuse and her sisters Motsi and Phemelo. The first of the new series will begin on Friday 14 June on Channel 4.

Seeing Ruth and Eamonn on Celebrity Gogglebox will be a treat for fans, who adore watching their on-screen antics. Eamonn is renowned for his strong opinions, while Ruth often does her best to reign him in. The couple recently spoke to HELLO! about working together, with Eamonn describing himself as a "maverick", while describing Ruth as "the best behaved pupil." He said: "She likes to stick to the rules and I like to swerve her away from them, so that leads to an interesting watch." Ruth added: " We're like ying and yang. Eamonn pushes me out of my comfort zone and I reign him in when he's being too naughty so somewhere we meet in the middle and it seems to work well."

During the days their not working, Ruth and Eamonn prefer nothing more than spending time at their family home in Surrey. The celebrity couple live with their teenage son Jack and their rescue dog Maggie. Ruth described her ideal day off, telling HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending it time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

