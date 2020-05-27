Coleen and Wayne Rooney are planning this £150k addition to their £20million new home The couple's new Cheshire home is currently under construction

Wayne and Coleen Rooney are reportedly planning to spend £150,000 on a walk-in wine room at their new £20million family home. The couple has spent the past three years constructing their new property in Cheshire, and the wine cellar is set to be just one of many luxurious additions to their new house.

According to reports, the room will have the ideal climate control settings, subtle lighting and a bar, so Wayne and Coleen can enjoy a glass or two of wine together in style. The wine room will be located on the lower ground floor of the house, which will also have a gym, spa bath, swimming pool, plunge pool and steam room.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney's new home will reportedly have a wine room

The property is also set to have a TV room, snooker room, home cinema and even a full-sized football pitch, where Wayne can have a kick about with his four sons – Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass. A stable area will provide room for 14 horses, while there will also be a six-car garage and six bedrooms with en-suites. Meanwhile, Wayne and Coleen are reportedly focused on installing enhanced security measures following an attempted burglary at their former home in 2016.

RELATED: Inside Coleen and Wayne Rooney's current Cheshire home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Get to know more about Coleen Rooney in 60 seconds

Wayne and Coleen bought their 120-acre plot of land in 2017 for £4.3million and the sprawling estate has been under construction ever since. Work was halted for several weeks during the coronavirus lockdown, but has now resumed, and the couple hopes to move in with their sons by the end of the year.

The family recently celebrated Klay's birthday at their house nearby

The family are isolating at their current home nearby, and photos they have shared while homeschooling their children over the past few weeks have offered a look at various areas of the property, including the spacious garden, stylish dining room and playroom, where they recently celebrated their son Klay's seventh birthday.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.