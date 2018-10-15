Coleen Rooney gives fans a peek inside new family home in Washington The family are settling into life in the US

The Rooneys are settling in well to life in the US! Coleen Rooney gave fans a glimpse inside their new family home in a sweet Instagram post at the weekend, following their move to Washington D.C. over the summer.

The doting mum shared a photo of herself, husband Wayne Rooney, and their sons – Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass – relaxing on the sofa together on Sunday. “Everything #family,” she simply captioned the post. As well as offering a rare glimpse at all of the family together, it also gave fans a sneak peek inside their new living room, which has a large cream sofa with patterned grey cushions, and another grey armchair in the background.

Coleen Rooney gave a glimpse inside the new family home in Washington

Coleen and Wayne relocated to America over the summer, after the former England footballer landed a lucrative contract with D.C United. And the couple have reportedly found a luxurious base for their time in the States; a stunning mansion that boasts its own swimming pool, gym and cinema room.

While the mum-of-four hasn’t shared any other photos from the lavish property, she has been unable to resist showing followers snaps of her sons in their new school uniforms. The Liverpudlian also shared a heart-warming collage of herself and her four sons watching Wayne's game for the first time as a family. As well as getting to know their new city, Wayne and Coleen have also taken the opportunity to do some sightseeing in Philadelphia, where they visited the iconic Rocky Balboa statue.

The family moved to America in the summer

They all appear to be enjoying their new lifestyle in the States, despite Coleen previously revealing that one of her sons was a bit apprehensive about the move. Speaking to HELLO! in August, Coleen revealed that her five-year-old son Klay needed more convincing about relocating. She said: "My five-year-old Klay, he is such a home bird and he is up in the air about it."

