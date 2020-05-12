Coleen and Wayne Rooney's incredible dining table is almost as big as a football pitch! The superstar footballer made the reveal on Instagram

Wayne Rooney took to Instagram on Monday to share a heart-melting photo of the four sons he shares with Coleen Rooney sitting at the dining table, and the couple's chic piece of furniture is absolutely huge! The boys could be seen tucking into their breakfast at the end of the table, and doting dad Wayne wrote: "Start of another week #Mondaymotivation," in the caption.

But it wasn't just the massive table that could be seen in the post, other features of the Rooneys' home were also visible, such as the beautiful white tiled floors and white wooden cabinets that were almost as big as the dining table!

The couple live in Cheshire with their sons Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass, in a house that is said to be worth £6million. However, the Rooneys are gearing up for a big house move into their dream home nearby, which is currently under construction. Worth an estimated £20million, the new country estate is located in a spacious 40 acres, with a cinema, indoor swimming pool and wine cellar, a stable area with space for 14 horses, an orangery, snooker room, and of course - a football pitch where Wayne can hone his son's football skills.

There will also be six bedrooms with en suites and a six-car garage, meaning the family has everything they could possibly want under one roof. But until the big move, Wayne, Coleen and the boys have plenty of room to stay entertained while the family is on lockdown.

Their current home features not only a wraparound breakfast bar and sink in the kitchen, but also an impressive play area for the boys to burn off energy, an in-built corner entertainment unit in the living room, not to mention a massive garden with patio and gas heaters!

