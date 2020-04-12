Coleen Rooney shows off spacious garden as she and the boys make Easter bonnets The Rooney family are self-isolating in their Cheshire home

Coleen Rooney and her family haven't let the lockdown dampen their Easter spirits, and on Saturday, the family of six made the most of the sunny weather to sit outside in their impressive garden and make Easter bonnets together.

The mother-of-four shared the sweet pictures, which show two of her sons, Klay, six and Kit, four, and her husband Wayne sitting around a table whilst decorating two large bonnets, on Instagram. "Easter bonnet and slap band making in the sun....this weather reminds me of warm Easters when I was young," she captioned the sweet snaps.

The post was inundated with positive messages, with one follower writing: "Love it - you're so down to earth enjoy." Another said: "You look fabulous as usual and the boys are adorable. Happy Easter to the Rooneys," whilst a third fan commented: "You are an amazing mum Coleen stay safe and your lovely family xx".

Some of her followers were distracted by her spacious garden, which features an impressive play area, a trampoline and a large patio area with an outdoor dining table and gas heaters.

"Lovely garden," wrote a fan, whilst another one wondered where she could buy the large wooden playground that could be seen in one of the images.

The family are self-isolating in Cheshire with their sons Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass, in a house that is said to be worth £6million.

However, the Rooneys are gearing up for a big house move into their dream home nearby, which is currently under construction. Worth an estimated £20million, the new country estate is located in a spacious 40 acres, with a cinema, indoor swimming pool and wine cellar, a stable area with space for 14 horses, an orangery, snooker room, and of course - a football pitch where Wayne can hone his son's football skills. There will also be six bedrooms with en suites and a six-car garage, meaning the family has everything they could possibly want under one roof.