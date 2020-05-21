Coleen Rooney transforms playroom in £6million family home for son Klay's birthday celebrations The couple are in lockdown with their four young sons

Wayne and Coleen Rooney pulled out all the stops to ensure their son Klay had a special seventh birthday on Thursday, despite being in lockdown at home. The couple decorated a playroom in their home with balloons spelling out their son's name and his age, along with life-size cardboard cutouts of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena.

Klay looked delighted as he stood among all of his cards and presents at the middle of the room, while wearing a LA Lakers kit. He appeared to have received lots of different sports-themed gifts from his family, including a WWE wrestling belt, another LA Lakers jersey and a framed football poster.

Coleen Rooney decorated her home for her son Klay's birthday

"Our boy with a big, big heart is 7 today. Happy Birthday Klay, we love you," Coleen captioned the post on Instagram, while Wayne shared another photo with the message: "Happy birthday Klay!! Have the best day son Love you."

Coleen's photo offered a rare glimpse inside the room, which has three matching cream sofas positioned around a fluffy rug, and recording equipment in one corner, including a microphone and a guitar.

Behind where Klay is standing, framed display cases showcase special memorabilia from Wayne's football career, including an England shirt and a black-and-white portrait of Wayne on the floor.

Wayne and Coleen are currently isolating with their four sons in their family home in Cheshire, and have been sharing regular insights into their home life as they update fans on their homeschooling experiences, and offer a look inside the lavish property in the process.

Klay Rooney turned seven on Thursday

Their current home is as luxurious as you would imagine, but the Rooneys are gearing up for a big house move into their dream home nearby, which is currently under construction. Worth an estimated £20million, the new country estate is located in a spacious 40 acres, with a cinema, indoor swimming pool and wine cellar, a stable area with space for 14 horses, an orangery, snooker room, and of course - a football pitch where Wayne can hone his son's football skills.