Charlie's Angels star Cameron Diaz took to social media on Wednesday, offering her 6.8million Instagram followers a rare glimpse inside her garden in LA. Keeping busy during lockdown the actress has been isolating at home with her husband, Benji Madden and baby daughter Raddix, and she's been using her free time to grow fresh ingredients in the family garden. Posting a video, Cameron showed off her impressive collection of built-in vegetable trugs brimming with freshly grown garlic. She captioned it: "Last year's garlic harvest...We eat A LOT of garlic in this house. With gratitude and love, I used every single bulb to make meals for my family and friends. What's your favorite dish that you make using garlic?? #loveasmymainingredient #homegrown #homecooking."

Impressing her famous friends, Katy Perry commented "coming over," before continuing: "Joke, but please will you put a bulb in my mailbox." Receiving an outpouring of praise from her devoted fans, one wrote: "My dream garlic harvest! I have at least 4 cloves of garlic in any dish! But my favorite is garlicky greens with roasted potatoes." "Wow!! I had the most challenging time finding fresh garlic during this pandemic. Going out to buy a planter and planting some. Thank you for the inspiration," added another.

Over the years Cameron has made it clear that she's an incredible cook. Last week she posted a photo of her tasty looking breakfast tacos and even gave her top tip on how to make them extra crispy. The Hollywood star had piled her homemade tacos with avocado, salsa, and salad, and wrote alongside the image: "I do love me some breakfast tacos… and yes that is the perfect amount of crisp you are seeing on the edge of the tortilla – that my friends can only be achieved with the perfect amount of butter and heat…which is how I'm living life these days."

