Former Spice Girl Geri Horner gives a look inside her beautiful country garden

Geri Horner has been treating fans to photos inside her beautiful country home throughout lockdown, and now she has shared an image of her picture-perfect garden. The former Spice Girl took to Instagram on Thursday to share a good morning message with her followers. It showed Geri standing with her mug of coffee in front of a wooden door built into a brick wall, which is covered in climbing yellow roses. To the side of the star is a flowerbed filled with purple flowers, and two dogs are by her feet.

Geri, 47, is currently self-isolating at her beautiful country home with husband Christian Horner, 46, their three-year-old son Monty, and her 14-year-old daughter Bluebell. The family own two homes in total; the estate in Banbury and a second home in Hertfordshire.

Earlier this month, the proud mum-of-two took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her daughter in celebration of her birthday. In the first, Bluebell could be seen in the family kitchen surrounded by balloons and cradling the family's beloved pet dog. In the next two, she posed up a storm in the huge garden of Geri and Christian huge countryside home. Geri shares Bluebell with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi.

Geri previously opened up about motherhood in an interview with HELLO!. "The word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is 'content'. Before, I was always looking for perfection: an ultimate state of floaty happiness, but that's not reality," she said. "With age has come a gratitude for what I have and a better perspective on what's important. I used to care so much about what people thought of me, but now I have the confidence to say what I think and feel and if that doesn't make me everyone's cup of tea, that's fine."