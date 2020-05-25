Kylie Jenner shares glimpse inside new garden – and it's a hit with Stormi and her cousin Chicago! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star moved to a new home in Holmby Hills during the lockdown

Kylie Jenner has been the envy of everyone – including her own family – after moving into an incredible new mansion in Holmby Hills during the lockdown. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been sharing photos from inside the new property over the past few weeks, and over the weekend the Lip Kits founder posted pictures of her spacious garden. Among the snapshots included a cute image of her daughter Stormi Webster playing with her cousin Chicago West, as well as a picture of a beautiful water feature and a look at one of the many the spacious seating areas, where Kylie will no doubt enjoy hosting her friends and family when the lockdown comes to an end.

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi bonds with cousin Chicago

There's a beautiful water feature outside in Kylie's garden

The Kardashian/Jenner family are incredibly close and have been meeting up at each other's homes now that the lockdown measurements are easing. On Sunday, Kylie shared the sweetest video of Stormi bonding with Chicago while being pulled along in a wagon outside. In the footage, posted on the 22-year-old's Instagram account, Chicago could be heard telling her cousin: "I like your hair," to which Stormi replied: "Thank you!" Kim Kardashian was one of the first to comment on the clip, writing: "The sweetest girls!" while their aunt Khloe Kardashian added: "Omg!! The kid babble is what I have waited for."

Stormi and Chicago had fun running around the garden

Earlier in the week, Kylie shared a photo inside her daughter's new playroom, which includes a large arts and crafts area. The incredible home also boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, as well as a chef's kitchen, a bar and games room, a championship-level sports court, and a home cinema. Two guest apartments also sit within the estate for visiting friends and family. There is also a pink marble shower in the property, which is a hit with Kylie's siblings, especially Kourtney Kardashian, who shared pictures of herself posing in it last week.

Kylie's new garden has a large seating area

While Kylie is no longer with Stormi's father, Travis Scott, the pair have remained on good terms, and spent time isolating together over Easter so that they could both be with their daughter. The beauty mogul spoke about their relationship in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, telling the publication: "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

