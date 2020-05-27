Michelle Keegan shares a peek in her beautiful garden and reveals surprising lockdown activity The Our Girl actress is keeping busy in the lockdown

Michelle Keegan has been making the most of her downtime at home during the coronavirus lockdown and surprised her followers on Tuesday with her choice of activity – completing a jigsaw puzzle. The Our Girl actress reclined on a sun lounger in her back garden with her pet dog Phoebe, with a half-completed jigsaw on a tray at the end.

"My lockdown essentials," Michelle captioned the photo, adding dog and jigsaw emojis. The fact that the actress was completing a 1,000 puzzle called 'A Work of Art' surprised some of her followers, with one writing: "The fact that you've got a puzzle there just makes my day." Another wrote: "Loves a puzzle," to which Michelle replied: "I looooove a puzzle! Everyone's jumped on it and now they're sold out everywhere!"

Michelle Keegan did a jigsaw puzzle in her garden on Tuesday

As well as providing fans with an insight into how she has been spending her time at home, Michelle's photo also gave another look at the garden of the Essex home she shares with her husband Mark Wright.

The couple has rattan sun loungers with grey cushions that are ideal for enjoying the spring weather on the lawn. A previous photo shared by the actress has shown the Koi Carp pond they have elsewhere in their garden, with a miniature bridge over the top and a selection of plants around the edges.

Michelle and Mark's garden has a Koi Carp pond

Michelle and Mark live in a six-bedroom, three-bathroom property in Essex, complete with its own gym, where the former TOWIE star has been hosting live workouts with celebrities during the last few weeks. And while their current home looks beautiful, they have bought a £1.3million farmhouse nearby which they plan to tear down to construct their dream property in its place.

Plans submitted by the couple in January show how they want the house to have a gym, study, an outdoor swimming pool and a playroom, sparking speculation that they want to start a family in the near future.

