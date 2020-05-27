Jacqueline Jossa buys most incredible bouncy castle slide for kids to enjoy in their garden The I'm a Celebrity winner is making the best of the nice weather

Like most parents, this week Jacqueline Jossa has been faced with the challenge of how to spend half-term when you can't go on holiday or on any of the usual day trips – and she solved it in a way we're envious of! The mum-of-two splashed out on a bouncy castle slide for her two children: Ella, five, and Mia, one. The huge inflatable featured a shark's mouth entrance and a large, curved blue slide with steps up one side. The I'm a Celebrity winner posted a photo of the enviable garden addition to her Instagram Stories, where she captioned it: "Bring the holidays to you."

In the forefront of the picture were some plush and comfy-looking outdoor chairs, where Jacqueline could put her feet up and watch her children – if she wasn't having a go on the slide herself, that is. (We'd be tempted!) The 27-year-old has every reason to let off steam having recently been followed by the press following rumours that she had split up from her husband, TOWIE star Dan Osborne. On Sunday, Jacqueline used Instagram Stories to release a statement about the fact that she had temporarily moved out of the family home.

Jacqueline added the impressive slide to her family's garden

She wrote: "I need some time. There is no split. No divorce. We are working together not against each other. Change your headlines, please. Thanks." On Wednesday, the former EastEnders actress clarified that she was staying at a home her parents own and planned to move into after lockdown. The star also expressed gratitude to her fans, praising the "amazing supporters who always show me so much love." She finished the statement by saying, "Be kind. I will not be commenting any further."

Jacqueline married Dan, who also has a six-year-old son called Teddy, back in 2017. After flying back from her stint in the Australian jungle in 2019, the mum-of-two took the unusual step of cancelling all live media appearances amid rumours that her husband had been unfaithful. Speaking later to Lorraine Kelly, Jacqueline said: "He knows he's done wrong, he knows he's done a lot wrong. There's some stuff that's absolutely not true."

