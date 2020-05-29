Emma Willis took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of her husband Matt Willis in their incredible garden hideaway – and it's practically an outdoor living room! The wooden enclave features a large, white, L-shaped sofa and a black table topped with lush plants. The space is the perfect place to relax on a warm summer evening.

WATCH: Emma and Matt Willis go bowling on sweet Valentine's Day date

Emma and Matt are currently self-isolating with their children, Isabelle, ten, Ace, eight and four-year-old Trixie, at their beautiful home in Hertfordshire. The happy couple have shared numerous peeks inside their lockdown journey, and it's safe to say that the Voice star and her husband are huge fans of fancy dress Zoom calls!

Emma shared the photo on Instagram

From ravers to school uniforms, the two stars have dressed up on numerous occasions during lockdown, and often shared the hilarious results on social media.

Plus, like the majority of parents, Matt and Emma have also been home-schooling their children, with Emma previously posting a photo showing her two eldest children hard at work at a large dining table, with son Ace being supervised by his dad. With pens, pencil cases and work sheets spread out in front of them, Ace, and Isabelle certainly looked diligent in their studies. "Day 1… homeschooling," Emma wrote, adding a scared face emoji.

Emma even showed off new pink hair (albeit a wig) earlier in May, and it sounded as though her daughters were behind her dramatic transformation. Sharing a picture of herself wearing a bright pink Troll wig, the mother-of-three didn't seem very convinced with the makeover, writing across the image: "Princess Poppy, or Frenchy..." alongside a thinking face emoji. The 44-year-old was referring to popular Trolls character Poppy and Grease's Frenchy, who dyes her hair pink on the hit film.

