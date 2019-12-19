Emma Willis' huge kitchen is perfect for hosting - see dinner party photos The couple were in high spirits on Wednesday evening

Emma Willis revealed that she and husband Matt Willis hosted a festive dinner at their huge Hertfordshire home on Wednesday evening. The presenter shared some snaps of the night, and we're obsessed with her chic kitchen. The doting mum took to Instagram with two photos of her close friends sitting at her large dining table, and the 43-year-old's sprawling kitchen could be seen in the background.

WATCH: Emma Willis reveals how she juggles two shows

The huge room features white painted cabinets, brick wall detailing and a large island can also be seen at the back of the kitchen. The room also has glossy floor tiles and plain white walls, complete with a separate seating area and massive television.

MORE: Emma Willis suffers holiday nightmare during luxurious break

Emma and Matt hosted a festive dinner for friends

MORE: Emma Willis shares rare loved-up photo with husband Matt

Emma and Matt share their gorgeous home with children Isabelle, Ace, and Trixie-Grace, and the rest of their house is just as beautiful as the kitchen. Filled with lots of bright colours and animal prints, Emma has even incorporated pieces from her very own homeware line into the house. Oh, and did we mention those uninterrupted countryside views?

It seems Emma and Matt have been busy throughout the festive season. On Tuesday night, the pair were once again seen with friends, when The Circle host shared a sweet snap of herself and her husband enjoying dinner with colleagues. "Team Willis Christmas drinks. THE best group of beautiful souls you could ever ask to have around you... thank you guys for everything you do," the mum-of-three captioned the image on Instagram.

In the photo, Emma could be seen with her arms lovingly around her husband's neck and she nestled her head on his shoulder. Fans of the couple loved the rare PDA, with one commenting: "Such a gorgeous couple," and another said: "What a good looking bunch." A third added: "Aw, love you guys."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.