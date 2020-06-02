The coronavirus lockdown has coincided with the sunniest spring on record in the UK, meaning many of us have been gardening more than ever. And while they have teams of gardeners to tend to their royal residences, it appears the Queen, Prince Charles and Princess Anne love getting green-fingered as much as the rest of us. The royals revealed their favourite plants when the RHS Chelsea Flower Show went virtual in May, and the beautiful blooms will quickly transform your garden into a regal sanctuary.

The Queen's favourite plant, Lily of the Valley

Lily of the Valley has long been the Queen's favourite plant, so much so that it featured in her coronation bouquet in 1953. The sweetly-scented white bell-shaped flowers prefer partial shade and moist soil, but are adaptable and will still thrive in full sun or full shade as long as you care for them correctly.

Prince Charles' favourite flower, Delphinium

"For me, the magnificent, gloriously apparelled delphinium, with its impeccable bearing and massed in platoons, holds pride of place in my botanical affections," Prince Charles said, and it's easy to see why he's such a fan. Popular in cottage-style gardens, they grow in beautiful shades of blue, pink, white and purple, and will add a splash of colour to your garden border. They are best planted in the springtime in full sun to light shade, with shelter from strong winds.

The Duchess of Cornwall's favourite plant, Alchemilla Mollis

Camilla loves this foliage plant both in the garden and in a vase, saying it is "a must for every gardener". These perennials have sprays of tiny yellow or greenish flowers and are suitable for both sun and shade.

Princess Anne's favourite plant, Hellebores

Princess Anne is a fan of hellebores, and said: "Not only do they flower early but they keep flowering for two months, and they are often beautifully marked with endless variations." Many hellebores are evergreen, and have nodding flowers from late winter to spring. A hardy plant, they are happiest in light shade.

Prince Edward and Sophie's favourite plant, Azaleas

It's likely we'd find azaleas growing in the grounds of Prince Edward and Sophie's house, as they have described the plants as "so breathtaking at this time of year". These flowering shrubs are easy to care for and best planted in spring, preferably within cool, lightly-shaded areas. They typically flower profusely in May and June, and can be found in shades of white, pink, red or burgundy.

