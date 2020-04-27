The Queen shares video from inside her incredible garden at Buckingham Palace The monarch is currently self-isolating at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip

It's safe to say that the Queen has the best garden in London! To mark National Garden Week, photos from inside the grounds of Buckingham Palace were posted on the official Royal Family Twitter page, showcasing it in all its glory. Pictures included close-up shots of flowers, including bluebells and wisteria, speckled camellia, and flowering cherries, as well as images of the freshly-cut grass outside the palace. There was also a video panning around the gardens, posted alongside the caption: "This week we’re celebrating National Gardening Week, and the enormous benefits nature can have on our wellbeing - particularly during these challenging times."

VIDEO: Take a tour around the gardens at Buckingham Palace

Photos of Buckingham Palace's grounds were taken by head gardener Mark Lane

The grounds are maintained by a team of gardeners who work for the royal family, led by head gardener Mark Lane, who took the beautiful photos. There are many interesting features inside the garden, including two trees that were planted by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, as well as a lake and a tennis court. There are also 40 acres of perfectly-manicured lawns – four times the size of Wembley Stadium. The grounds provide a habitat for an array of wildlife and feature some unusual trees, including Himalayan Cedar and an Indian Bean Tree.

There are many beautiful flowers growing inside the palace gardens

The gardens are open to the public every summer as part of the Summer Opening at Buckingham Palace. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Queen's garden parties have been called off this year. The grounds featured on TV, on ITV documentary, The Queen's Green Planet, which saw the 93-year-old give David Attenborough a tour of the grounds. In the footage, the monarch asked staff to make a change in the grounds after he made an amusing observation – that their sundial was positioned in the shade. The Blue Planet host joked about the sundial as he took a stroll through the palace gardens with the monarch, joking that it had been "neatly planted in the shade", prompting the Queen to ask her head gardener: "Hadn't we thought of that? It wasn't in the shade originally, I'm sure. Maybe we could move it."

Currently, the Queen is staying at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip and a small selection of staff. The royal couple have been enjoying taking part in Zoom calls with their family during the lockdown and have been showing their support for everyone involved in helping to fight coronavirus. As well as Her Majesty addressing the nation to show solidarity during these uncertain times, Windsor Castle was lit up in blue at the beginning of April as a gesture to the NHS staff across the UK.

