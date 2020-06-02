We're used to seeing Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Iepure dancing around their living room in the wake of lockdown. But on Monday evening, the Strictly Come Dancing star shared the first look at her garden – and it's even got its own makeshift dancefloor! Oti and Marius, who is also a professional dancer, gave fans a glimpse at their cosy outdoor space on Instagram Stories as they attempted to recreate a skipping game that Oti used to play as a child. While they tried many times to jump together using just one rope, we were slightly distracted by finally seeing some new surroundings of her London home.

In the clip, Oti and Marius are skipping on a raised terrace, which appears to have a little bounce in the floor, meaning it also makes a perfect dancefloor for an alfresco Cha Cha Cha! There is also a light grey patio with plenty of potted plants and bushes surrounding the small but perfectly preened green lawn. A shed can also be seen at the bottom of the garden, with a path leading down to what could be a back gate. There is also a small wooden desk and sun lounger in the middle of the grass, perfect to top up their Vitamin D.

Oti and Marius appear to have a makeshift dancefloor

The couple often share photos of the interior of their property on social media, but have been doing so even more since they have been streaming free virtual dance classes for fans to take part in following the current coronavirus pandemic.

In previous photos, Oti revealed that she and Marius also have a balcony, featuring a small seating area with dark wood and black framing. The living room features wooden floors, light grey walls and spotlights in the ceiling. They also have a purple corner sofa with grey and red velvet cushions and a white shelving unit where they keep photos and plants. There is also a black fireplace and a matching clock on the wall.

