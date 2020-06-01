Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean lives in Surrey with her husband Nick Feeney and their children Finlay and Amy, and their garden is truly what dreams are made of. This weekend, Andrea took to Instagram to share two posts of herself and the rest of the family enjoying the space, and gave fans a look at features that have never been revealed before.

Andrea McLean and husband Nick have a fire pit in the garden

The first was a photo of herself and Nick sitting on a large cream sofa next to a modern glass fire pit, surrounded with a selection of candle lanterns and a row of lilac plants. Andrea captioned the post, "End of the day snuggles by the fire with @lordfeeney."

A day later on Sunday, she posted another photo of herself on a wooden sun lounger with grey cushions. Next to her, there was a raised soil bed made with a white wooden frame holding more purple and white plants. The family also have grey rattan chairs with grey cushions and a grey parasol, matching the sun lounger that Andrea posed on (which was actually on loan from a furnishing company).

She wrote, "Thank you @modafurnishings for not rushing to collect the garden furniture you kindly loaned for our recent shoot. It's getting well used this weekend! (Not an ad, just a thank you for the loan). #sunshine #pretendingimatthebeach."

Another view of the garden in a previous video of Andrea doing yoga on the patio revealed that the area is lined with a raised white sleeper that wraps around the entire space, for Andrea to grow plants. It's separated from the lawn with a narrow row of grey pebbles and a white wooden strip. The patio has steps down to the garden, with a concrete terrace area at the top that leads on to the lawn.

