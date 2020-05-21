Janette Manrara is #blessed. The Strictly Come Dancing star is one of the lucky few who can enjoy the sunshine from the comfort of her own garden – and what a beautiful one it is. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night, the professional dancer gave fans a rare glimpse inside the outdoor space she shares with husband Aljaz Skorjanec. At first glimpse, you can see a very tall, double-tiered wooden fence that is lined with green potted plants. Janette is sat at a grey rattan table with a glass top and matching furniture, which is covered with dark grey cushions. The layout looks like the perfect sun trap for Janette to keep her tan perfectly topped up.

Janette and Aljaz haven't shared many photos from their home, but over the last few months of lockdown, fans have been given glimpses inside their London abode. The couple's living room features wooden floors, grey walls and a grey sofa. It also has white French wooden doors with glass panels leading on to another room, and a large bookshelf where Janette and Aljaz keep vases, ornaments and wine bottles.

Janette and Aljaz married in 2017

Their bathroom looks luxurious and spa-like, with a large white free-standing bathtub taking pride of place at the centre of the room. The suite has cream textured tiled walls, with a chrome towel rail hanging adjacent to the bath, and sleek vanity unit surrounding the white sink.

Janette is a big Disney fan and has a light-up Mickey Mouse ears ornament on display alongside an inspirational quote from Walt Disney. Other decorative items she and Aljaz have out include a framed photo from their wedding day, a photo of Audrey Hepburn and a copper pineapple ornament.

