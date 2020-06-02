Meghan Markle, David Beckham and Kelly Brook swear by this BBQ – get yours The Big Green Egg is a favourite for a reason

If ever there was a time to invest in a barbecue it's now. The coronavirus lockdown period is ongoing and the sun is shining, and who better to take inspiration from for your buy than Meghan Markle, David Beckham and Kelly Brook? All are owners of the Big Green Egg BBQ, a kamado-style grill with a ceramic casing that heats up to 1000°C and allows for 18 hours of cooking and, above all else, looks seriously cool.

SEE: Everything you need for the perfect BBQ during lockdown

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's temporary LA home

Meghan Markle shared a photo of herself cooking on The Big Green Egg

Meghan Markle previously shared a photo of herself cooking up a "lunch of fish tacos and albarino cooked in my backyard on my ceramic grill" on Instagram. Back in 2018, Victoria Beckham also shared a photo of the Big Green Egg BBQ on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Daddy loves his father's day present!"

MORE: Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's LA home owned by Tyler Perry

David Beckham was gifted The Big Green Egg from wife Victoria

Since, David has been photographed whipping up several al fresco meals for the family on his new appliance, including an enormous fish grilling on the BBQ that he caught fishing with his sons Romeo and Brooklyn. Kelly Brook also shared a photo of her garden during lockdown and revealed that she too owns a Big Green Egg.

Kelly Brook also owns The Big Green Egg

Naturally, practically everywhere has sold out of the exact £1,500+ buy that the stars own, but we've found similar styles that we can actually afford. Thank us later.

Kamado Joe's red BBQ comes in at a third of the price of a Big Green Egg at £499 from Amazon. It's built with the same ceramic shell and can heat up to 400°C.

Kamado Charcoal Grill, £499, Amazon

Klarstein's black BBQ is a deadringer for the Big Green Egg with ceramic casing and a lid top. It heats up to 425°C, and costs just £249.99.

Klarstein Kamado BBQ, £249.99, Amazon

TecTake's BBQ features the same lid style as the Big Green Egg with three different tiers, and is the cheapest of our edit at £85.99.

TecTake Charcoal BBQ, £85.99, Amazon

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.