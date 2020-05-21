The Queen's cousin pays emotional tribute in video from stunning home Princess Alexandra was one of the Queen's bridesmaids at her 1947 wedding

The Queen's cousin, Princess Alexandra, gave a glimpse of her London home as she shared a rare video message on Thursday. The 83-year-old royal, wearing a lime green blouse and a blue patterned scarf, introduced this year's Alzheimer's Society People Awards, which usually take place at St James's Palace and recognise the work of employees and volunteers. She is the charity's patron and visited their offices during Dementia Action Week 2018 as well as their 40th anniversary that year.

WATCH: Princess Alexandra introduces the Alzheimer's Society People Awards

Princess Alexandra's beautiful garden could be seen out of the large bay windows behind her as she spoke to the camera. The monarch's first cousin resides at the Grade-II listed Thatched House Lodge within Richmond Park, London, which includes a thatched summer house, a gardener's cottage and stabling. The royal also has the use of a grace-and-favour apartment at St James's Palace.

Thatched House Lodge in Richmond Park, pictured in 1990

The Princess was born on 25 December 1936 and is the only daughter of Prince George, Duke of Kent, and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark. She is currently 53rd in line to the throne. Alexandra's brothers are Edward, the current Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent and she was the first British Princess to go to an ordinary school in 1947 – Heathfield School near Ascot. The Princess married the Hon. Angus James Ogilvy at Westminster Abbey in 1963, and the couple went on to have two children, James and Marina. Her husband Angus died in 2004.

Princess Alexandra joined other members of the royal family as they marked International Nurses' Day on 12 March. She spoke with the head of the Naval Nursing Service in her role as patron of Queen Alexandra's Royal Naval Nursing Service.

